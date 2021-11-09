Vietnam, Australia aim to become one of each other's 10 largest trade partners

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 9 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam and Australia have agreed to double bilateral trade and make the two countries one of each other's 10 largest trade partners. The consensus was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Chinh asked Australia to continue helping Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 and in its economic recovery, to maintain ODA for Vietnam, and to consider greater opening for Vietnam's agricultural and forestry exports, and grant agriculture visas for Vietnamese workers.

He expressed his hope for stronger mutual support between the two countries and between ASEAN and Australia, particularly in aspects of peace and development in the region and the world, and Vietnam and ASEAN's stance on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue.



Minister Payne affirmed that Australia respects and considers Vietnam a priority with its cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, poverty reduction, and climate change response.

She said Australia wants to uplift its strategic partnership with Vietnam and respects Vietnam's stance on the East Sea issue. The Minister said Australia supports peaceful settlement of international disputes in line with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

She said Australia will provide Vietnam additional 2.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total of Australia's vaccine donations for Vietnam to 7.8 million doses. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

