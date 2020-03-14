Vietnam confirms 49th COVID-19 case

Hanoi, March 14 (VNA/ANI): Vietnam's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the 49th case of coronavirus infection in the country.

The latest patient is a 71-year-old UK-based citizen who, together with his wife, was onboard flight VN0054 from London to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on March 2.

After entering Vietnam, the couple traveled to Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. His wife tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on March 8.

The man has also been quarantined from March 8 and is now being treated at the Hue Central Hospital.

The latest case brings the total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam to 49, with 16 patients having completely cured. (VNA/ANI)