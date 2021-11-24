Vietnam, Egypt boost trade, investment cooperation between localities

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 24 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam and Egypt have opportunities for economic and trade cooperation, said Ambassador Tran Thanh Cong during a 2-day working visit to Egypt's Damietta province earlier this week to boost diplomatic, economic, trade, investment, and cultural activities between the two countries.



Ambassador Cong asked Damietta Governor Manal Awad Mikhail to strengthen cooperation with a Vietnamese locality and provide information on investment potentials to boost cooperation in electronics, industrial parks, logistics, and seaports.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and the Damietta Provincial Chamber of Commerce organized a business forum on potentials and opportunities for Vietnam-Egypt cooperation that was attended by representatives of 100 local businesses. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

