Vietnam high school graduation exam on schedule despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 29 (ANI): Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced that high school graduation examination would be held in all provinces and cities from August 8-10, VNA News Agency reported.

This decision came amid the continuous surge in the coronavirus cases, and school and college examinations being cancelled or postponed worldwide.

According to the VNA News Agency report, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, including in Da Nang where new COVID-19 cases have appeared.

During the meeting with permanent government members on COVID-19 prevention and control held on July 27, the PM directed the provincial and city authorities, and health officials to ensure safety for the test candidates.

The ministry reportedly said that it would be guiding agencies in provinces and cities to "classify candidates based on the risk levels of transmission and arrange suitable venues and classrooms."(ANI)

