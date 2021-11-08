Vietnam named best golf destination in the world

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 7 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam was honoured as the world and Asia's best golf destination for 2021 at the recent annual World Golf Awards in Dubai. Compared to other golf destinations like the US, New Zealand, China, South Korea, and Thailand, Vietnam with its luxurious, high-class service infrastructure that meets international standards has been attracting praise from golfers.

This is the second year Vietnam has been recognized as the world's best golf destination and the fifth time as Asia's best since 2007. The recognition proves Vietnam's potential for golf tourism development.

According to the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association, there are 80 golf courses nationwide of which 32 meet regional and international standards. Vietnam enjoys a lot of advantages with its diverse terrain and ecological system, magnificent landscapes, and newly-built golf courses with modern design which are competitive with other golf courses in the region.



They are favourable advantages for Vietnam to develop luxurious resort complexes with international standard golf courses. Some of Vietnam's outstanding golf courses are FLC Halong Bay Golf Club & Luxury Resort with a spectacular view over UNESCO-recognized Ha Long Bay, and FLC Quy Nhon Beach & Golf Resort which was ranked among the top 3 most beautiful new golf courses in the Asia-Pacific region by Asia Golf Awards in 2016. Vu Duy Thanh, General Director of the Dam Vac Golf Course in Vinh Phuc province said, 'Though Vietnam started to build golf courses later than other countries, its courses have better designs by the world's leading designers. This has created some interesting experience for players.'

In 2019, 3 million rounds of golf players came to Vietnam, half of them foreigners. In the first quarter of last year, the number of golfers and revenue from golf was up 10 per cent from the same period of 2019.

Pham Hai Bang, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Blue Tour, said, 'Customers of Blue Tour are businesses leaders from South Korea. They come here to play golf and seek business opportunities. Before the pandemic, we received 2 such delegations a month. South Korean investors are interested in Vietnam because of its open investment environment, beautiful golf courses and cheap golf fees.'

As Vietnam prepares to reopen to foreign tourists, awards and honourable recognition for Vietnam's golf courses are a strong motivation for the local tourism industry to recover and grow in the post-pandemic period. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

