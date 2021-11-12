Vietnam: National Assembly sets GDP growth target of 6-6.5 pc for 2022

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 12 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam's GDP is set to grow 6 per cent - 6.5 per cent next year, according to the Resolution on Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2022 approved overwhelmingly by the National Assembly on Friday.

A report of the NA Standing Committee said the GDP growth target for 2022 is based on analysis of the domestic and international situation, taking into account advantages and disadvantages of 2021 in the wake of low growth (about 2 per cent), and the orientations, goals and tasks of the five-year socio-economic development plan.



The National Assembly resolution projected GDP per capita next year to reach 3,900 USD, processing - manufacturing industry to account for 25.5-25.8 per cent of GDP, the CPI to grow 4 per cent, and average labour productivity growth rate to be 5.5 per cent.

On the same day, the National Assembly deputies approved the Resolution on Economic Restructuring Plan for 2021-2025, which aims to have 1.5 million enterprises by 2025, of which there will be 60,000 to 70,000 medium and large enterprises.

The digital economy is set to account for 20 per cent of GDP, and the State budget overspending rate in the 2021-2025 period to average 3.7 per cent of GDP. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

