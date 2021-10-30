Vietnam National Day to be featured at World Expo Dubai

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 30 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The Vietnam National Day will be held on December 30 at the World Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE.

The event will include the Vietnamese flag-raising ceremony, a parade, a projection of the Vietnamese flag on the surface of Al Wasl Plaza's dome, Vietnamese outdoor arts and fashion performances, a country business briefing and trade promotional event for investors and businesses, and the Vietnamese Film Week.



Following the success of the Brocade Festival 2020 and in order to introduce the Vietnamese brocade to the international public, a fashion show themed "The Eternal Flow" will be held as part of the Vietnam National Day. The show is expected to involve 50 beauty queens, models, actresses and more than 100 artists and artisans performing traditional musical instruments.

With a history of 170 years, the World Expo is among the world's oldest and largest events, only after the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup. It has provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world today.

World Expo 2020 Dubai will last from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, attracting more than 190 countries and international organizations. It is expected to welcome 25 million visitors. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

