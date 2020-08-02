Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 620

Hanoi [Vietnam], August 2 (VNA/ANI): Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the new cases, 16 were reported in the central city of Da Nang, nine in central Quang Nam province, two in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, one in the southern province of Dong Nai, one in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa and one in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Most of the cases are linked to the outbreak in Da Nang city, except for Patient No. 603 who returned from the US and was quarantined upon arrival. He is now under treatment at Khanh Hoa Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The number of cases relating to the outbreak in Da Nang has reached 173 since July 25. As many as 307 out of the total cases were quarantined right upon entry.

The committee's treatment sub-committee reported that 373 cases have recovered so far. Among the 247 active patients, six have tested negative for the coronavirus once and eight at least twice. There have been five deaths. (VNA/ANI)

