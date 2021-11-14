Vietnam records 8,176 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 14 (ANI/VOVWORLD): From 4 pm on Saturday to 4 pm on Sunday, Vietnam recorded 8,176 new COVID-19 cases, of which 13 were imported and 8,163 were recorded domestically, down 288 cases compared to the previous day. The number of recoveries was 5,257 and the number of death was 64 in the past 24 hours.



By Saturday, 87% of Vietnam's population aged 18 or over received at least one dose of vaccine and 46% receiving two doses.

16 out of 63 provinces or cities have inoculated at least one dose of vaccine for 95% of their population aged 18 or over, including Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, and Binh Duong. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

