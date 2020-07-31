Hanoi [Vietnam], July 31 (ANI): Vietnam has reported its first coronavirus fatality after the death of an elderly man who had tested positive in Danang, Al Jazeera reported citing local media.
The COVID-19 cases reportedly had re-emerged in Danang last week after 100 days.
Meanwhile, the VNA reported that Ha Noi authorities have conducted rapid coronavirus tests for all people returning from Danang in a bid to halt the transmission of the virus.
The mass testing campaign, which began on Thursday will end on Saturday for those who visited Danang from July 1 to 29.
Authorities on Friday recorded 45 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest daily jump in the country, bringing the total cases in the country to 509, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)
Vietnam records its first COVID-19 death
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:17 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], July 31 (ANI): Vietnam has reported its first coronavirus fatality after the death of an elderly man who had tested positive in Danang, Al Jazeera reported citing local media.