Vietnam reports 1,072 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 1,072 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 70 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly-reported infections brought the total tally to 10,767,200. The country reported no new death from the pandemic on Saturday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,092.

As of Saturday, there were a total of 37 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.



Nationwide, 9,851,504 COVID-19 patients or over 91 per cent of the total infections have so far recovered.

More than 242.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 211 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

