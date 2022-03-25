Vietnam reports 108,979 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], March 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 108,979 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down 11,021 cases from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 108,957 domestically transmitted and 22 imported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 10,803 new cases on Friday, followed by northern Phu Tho province with 4,555 and central Nghe An province with 4,023.



On the same day, health authorities also documented 52,522 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in three northern localities of Hoa Binh, Bac Giang, and Vinh Phuc.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 8,761,252, with 42,196 deaths. Nationwide, 5,001,564 COVID-19 patients, or 57 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 204.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 187.4 million shots among people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Friday, it has registered over 8.75 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

