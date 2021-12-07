Vietnam reports 13,840 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 13,840 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 13,835 locally transmitted and five imported, according to the Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 965 in Ho Chi Minh City, 898 in Can Tho city, and 869 in Tay Ninh province.



The infections brought the country's total tally to 13,37,523 with 26,700 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 10,11,656 COVID-19 patients have recovered, up 1,249 from Monday.

Nearly 129 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 55 million second shots, have been administered.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Tuesday, the country has registered over 1.33 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

