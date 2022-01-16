Vietnam reports 15,684 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 15,684 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 15,643 locally transmitted and 41 imported, according to its health ministry.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with the highest number of infections on Sunday with 2,982 cases, followed by central Da Nang city with 888 cases and central Khanh Hoa province with 680 cases.



The infections brought the country's total tally to 2,023,546 with 35,609 deaths. Nationwide, 1,727,290 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Some 168 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 72.3 million second shots and 17.1 million third shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Sunday, the country has registered over 2 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April last year, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

