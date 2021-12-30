Vietnam reports 17,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1,714,742 in total

Hanoi[Vietnam], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 17,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 16,980 locally transmitted and 20 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.



Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections on Thursday with 1,866 cases, followed by southern Ca Mau province with 1,008 cases and southern Tay Ninh province with 935 cases.

Also on Thursday, health authorities confirmed another 2,868 COVID-19 infections detected earlier in southern Ca Mau province.





The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,714,742 with 32,168 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 1,336,644 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 34,102 from Wednesday.

Some 149.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 67.8 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.



Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Thursday, the country has registered over 1.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

