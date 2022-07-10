Vietnam reports 465 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 465 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest daily number in over a year, according to its Ministry of Health.



The infections brought the total tally to 10,754,813 with 43,089 deaths. Nationwide, 9,764,864 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 91 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 235.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 207.7 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

