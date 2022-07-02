Vietnam reports 730 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 2 (ANI): Vietnam reported 730 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The cases brought the total tally to 10,748,127 with 43,087 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,699,357 COVID-19 patients, or over 90 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.Nearly 233.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 206.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.Recently, the Vietnamese Health Ministry issued the regulation, which states that people who do not want a fourth shot need to agree to take responsibility if they later get infected and spread the virus.

This Vietnamese government initiative has received a negative response, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

An official of Ho Chi Minh City's Center for Disease Control explained to a local newspaper that the request is in line with the Ministry of Health's assessment of the risks.

However, the ministry has not explained how people should take responsibility.

Earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed in his weekly briefing to journalists that the global figure overall remains "relatively stable", but nobody should be under any illusion, that the coronavirus is on the way out.

"This pandemic is changing but it's not over. We have made progress but it's not over." (ANI)

