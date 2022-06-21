Vietnam reports 748 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam, June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 748 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 227 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 40 provinces and cities.



The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 145 new cases recorded on Tuesday, followed by northern Phu Tho province with 74 and the central Nghe An province with 44.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,738,909 with 43,084 deaths. Nationwide, 9,617,180 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 per cent of the infections, have recovered.

Nearly 226.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 202.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

