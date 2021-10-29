Vietnam to vaccinate children against COVID-19 from November

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 29 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam Health Ministry has announced that a nationwide campaign to immunize children and teens against COVID-19 will start in November with the Pfizer vaccine, which has been recommended for children by the World Health Organization and used by many countries for these age groups.



The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for children aged 12 and above. Its efficacy rate is 95-100 per cent seven days after the second shot.

According to Associate Professor Doctor Duong Thi Hong, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the institute is preparing for nationwide training for safe inoculation.

Older children will be given priority for vaccination. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

