Vietnam: Transport Ministry seeks resumption of international flights next year

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 9 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The Ministry of Transport has proposed the resumption of international flights from next year under a three-phase plan submitted to the Government for approval on Monday.

In the first phase from January, flights will resume to 15 countries and territories including Australia, Cambodia, China, France, and Germany.





Fully vaccinated passengers and those who have recovered from COVID-19 will be quarantined for 7 days while unvaccinated people must undergo a 14-day quarantine. Around 12,000 foreigners are expected to visit Vietnam weekly.

In the second phase starting from the 2nd quarter of next year, passengers with vaccine passports approved by Vietnam will be exempt from quarantine. Unvaccinated travellers still have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

In the third phase from the third quarter, flight schedules will return to normal. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

