Vietnamese nationals board 'rescue flights' to leave Japan

Tokyo [Japan], June 6 (ANI): As many as 300 Vietnamese nationals, including trainees and students, on Saturday boarded two 'rescue flights' to their home country.

Vietnamese nationals gathered at Narita Airport, east of Tokyo, to repatriate back under special circumstances, including those who were ill or pregnant as the service was suspended in mid-May due to stepped-up entry rules, reported NHK World.

One student said he wanted to return home for a year, and that he is happy that he will finally get to see his girlfriend and parents again.



Many people who were unable to get tickets gathered near the check-in counter, hoping for cancellations.

The Vietnamese embassy said that about 7,000 Vietnamese had indicated they wanted to return to Vietnam as of end of last month, but that there are no plans to operate any more rescue flights this month, reported NHK World.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is stepping up entry rules due to the spread of a new variant of coronavirus in Vietnam.

Effective Friday, people entering from the country are required to stay at accommodations secured by the government for the first six days of a two-week quarantine period, reported NHK World. (ANI)

