Vijay Diwas: BSF played key role in liberating Bangladesh in 1971, says Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Commemorating the 50 years of Liberation War in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Border Security Force (BSF) played a key role in liberating the neighbouring country in 1971.

Speaking at the Vijay Diwas commemoration event by BSF, Jaishankar said that 50 years ago Pakistani forces surrendered to the joint forces of India and Bangladesh in Dhaka.

"The Border Security Forces (BSF) played a key role in liberating Bangladesh. We salute the interpret BSF officers and men whose resolve and valour created history in 1971," said Jaishankar.

"Our deepest respect for all those BSF soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the war," he added.



Jaishankar noted that the events held this year between the two countries are reflective of the deep historical bond between the two countries.

"Guarding the over 4000 kilometres long India-Bangladesh border, the BSF is a key stakeholder in India-Bangladesh Maitri. Today's event is therefore as much, as about our shared future as it is about our past."

On December 6, India and Bangladesh had jointly celebrated 'Maitri Diwas' worldwide, the day when India recognized Bangladesh as an independent country in 1971.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces and said that together we fought and defeated oppressive forces.

"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

