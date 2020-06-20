New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Vijay Khanduja, presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the government announced on Friday.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to a statement by MEA. (ANI)
Vijay Khanduja appointed India's next envoy to Zimbabwe
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:39 IST
