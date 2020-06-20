Representative image
Vijay Khanduja appointed India's next envoy to Zimbabwe

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:39 IST

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Vijay Khanduja, presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the government announced on Friday.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to a statement by MEA. (ANI)

