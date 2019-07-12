Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Diplomat Vikas Swarup was appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, in the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

Swarup, a 1986-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who is currently serving as the High Commissioner in Canada, will replace senior diplomat Sanjiv Arora.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vikas Swarup IFS (1986), High Commissioner in Ottawa as secretary (CPV&OIA) in the Ministry of External with effect 01, 08 2010," said an official statement. (ANI)