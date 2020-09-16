Vikas Swarup meets Ambassador of Kazakhstan, takes stock of ongoing cooperation activities

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Vikas Swarup, Secretary(West) at Ministry of External Affairs, on Wednesday met Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in India, wherein the two took stock of ongoing cooperation activities.

"Moving forward with Kazakhstan. Had a fruitful meeting with Ambassador HE @AlimbayevYerlan today. Took stock of ongoing cooperation activities and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest," Vikas Swarup said in a tweet.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier this month met his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and deliberated on ways to give greater thrust to defence cooperation between India and the Central Asian countries.

In a tweet, the Defence Minister said he had a "productive" interaction with his Kazakh counterpart Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev and discussed ways to further boost bilateral defence cooperation.

"Productive interaction with the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev. We discussed ways to add further momentum to India-Kazakhstan defence cooperation," he said. (ANI)

