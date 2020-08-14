Vikram Kumar Doraiswami appointed India's next envoy to Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Foreign Service officer of batch 1992, has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

Doraiswami is currently serving as the Additional Secretary in the MEA.

The MEA, in a statement, said that Doraiswami is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)