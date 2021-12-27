Vikram Misri, former envoy to China, appointed as Deputy NSA

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): India's former envoy to China Vikram Misri was on Monday appointed Deputy National Security Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat.

A career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, Misri was appointed as India's Ambassador to Beijing in 2019. The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier this month appointed Pradeep Kumar Rawat as the next ambassador to China.

Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi and in various Indian missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

He was Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (May 2014-July 2014) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (October 2012-May 2014).

Misri has also been India's Ambassador to Myanmar and to Spain.

Before joining the government, he worked for three years in the private sector in the fields of advertising and advertising film-making. (ANI)