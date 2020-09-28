Villagers in Azerbaijan seek international help amid Azeri-Armenian clashes

Baku [Azerbaijan], September 28 (ANI): As the clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues, the residents of a village in an area of western Azerbaijan have sought international help to end their suffering, Anadolu agency reported.

"Women, the elderly, children, all are leaving their homes," Israil Haciyev, who lives in the village of Kapanli in the city of Tartar, was quoted as saying.

Another local, Ibrahim Zamin said, "Let the whole world hear us ... such torment cannot be tolerated...What is the world doing?"

Haciyev said their village is frequently fired upon by Armenia with heavy weapons.

At least 23 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries on Sunday (local time) as heavy clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Armenia has declared martial law and ordered its military to mobilise after a major "flare-up in violence" with Azerbaijan broke out over the disputed region.

Sputnik quoted presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev as saying that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has approved the introduction of martial law in several regions of the country with a curfew set to go into effect on September 28.

Meanwhile, both have blamed each other for the escalation that led to casualties. Armenia accused the neighbour Azerbaijan "of hurting civilian settlements" in Nagorno-Karabakh -- which is recognised as a part of Azerbaijan internationally but controlled by Armenian forces. (ANI)

