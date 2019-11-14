Riot police officers scuffle with a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo/Reuters
Riot police officers scuffle with a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo/Reuters

Violence intensifies as protests continue in Hong Kong

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:04 IST

Hong Kong, Nov 13 (ANI): The anti-government protests in Hong Kong intensified on Wednesday following clashes with the police overnight and a violent standoff at a top university campus here.
As of Wednesday mid-morning, scores of students were on the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) campus, many armed with petrol bombs, bows and other impromptu weapons as more supplies were brought to the campus, reported CNN.
Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of black-clad demonstrators, many of them students, tried to block riot police from entering the university campus. Under a barrage of constant tear gas, anti-government demonstrators hurled bricks and petrol bombs at the police.
"Around 11.30 pm, police had "reached a consensus in search for a peaceful solution," but students spoiling it by throwing bricks, petrol bombs, launched arrows and even fired a signal flare at Police officers," police said.
They added, "Such violence has reached a deadly level, posing a serious threat to Police officers and everyone at the scene. The rioters threw hard objects and petrol bombs onto Tolo Highway, endangering road users' safety."
Earlier the day, the police, local residents and government workers attempted to clear barricades and debris in areas include Kowloon Tong and Mong Kok where fiery clashes between police and the protestors lasted till 3 am.
Earlier in the day, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam called out "aggressive rioters" who she said were trying to disrupt the city's transport networks. "They want to paralyze Hong Kong, which is a selfish act," CNN quoted Lam as saying.
Protests continued across the city as the demonstrators called for strikes and disruption to several metro stations for the third consecutive day, throwing normal life out of gear.
Earlier on Tuesday, at least 30 protestors suffered injuries after riot police fired sponge grenade and gas canister at Chinese University in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. In total, 287 people were arrested on Monday, including 187 students.
The protests in the city escalated over the death of Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Chow had suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 07:20 IST

India, at UNESCO meet, slams Pak over comments on Ayodhya...

Paris [France], Nov 14 (ANI): India on Wednesday (local time) lambasted at Pakistan's juvenile propaganda over the Supreme Court's historic verdict on Ayodhya land dispute and Kashmir's transformation into union territories, saying the 'fabricated lies is interference in India's internal affairs.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:51 IST

Trump ignores impeachment drama at Capitol Hill, welcomes...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Ignoring the high-stake drama at a Democratic-led impeachment proceeding, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House saying, "we've been friends for a long time."

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:52 IST

Despite recession, BRICS nations contribute to half of global...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said despite a global recession, member nations of the BRICS forum, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, contribute to almost half of the world's economic development.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:53 IST

India US to hold 2nd round of 2+2 dialogue on Dec 18

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The second round of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States will take place on December 18.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:04 IST

Xi, in Brazil, invites Modi for 3rd informal summit between India, China

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral talks with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit here, wherein the Chinese President invited the former for the third informal summit in China in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:42 IST

Modi, Putin review India-Russia bilateral ties in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (local time) reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relationship between India and Russia since the former's visit to Vladivostok in September.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:42 IST

Modi meets Bolsonaro in Brazil, invites him to attend Republic...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS summit here, extended an invitation for the Brazilian President to attend India's Republic Day ceremony next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:27 IST

PM Modi boosts India-Russia ties with President Putin in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of BRICS summit here and discussed ways to further boost the ties between India and Russia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:52 IST

Jaishankar meets Syrian leader Mohsen Bilal, says committed to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): India on Wednesday said it is strongly committed to strengthening ties with Syria.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:52 IST

Jaishankar urges Indian consulate in Atlanta to look into...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday urged Indian consulate in Atlanta to "urgently look" into the killing of 21-year-old Indian national in Mississippi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:46 IST

US believes Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribe to close Burisma case

Washington [US], Nov 13 (ANI): A top US diplomat testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said that the US believed Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribes to close an investigation into Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:09 IST

Kashmiris were trained in Pakistan to fight against Indian Army:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Pakistan president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has admitted that Kashmiris were trained in Pakistan to fight against Indian Army in Kashmir and touted as 'heroes'.

Read More
iocl