Violence will only breed more violence: HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong, Oct 15 (ANI): Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday called on protestors to stop wide-spread demonstrations, which have been going on in the Chinese autonomous region since the month of June.

At a press meet on Tuesday morning (local time), Lam expressed her concerns about the ongoing protests, saying violence will only breed more violence, NHK World reported.

"Violence is escalating and the use of these home-made bombs and other deadly measures on the policemen. This gives us an even stronger determination to end the violence. I have said that on many occasions that violence will not give us a solution," said Lam.

Meanwhile, an HK Police official told reporters on Monday that violence against the authority has reached a life-threatening level.

As a result of violence, police have reportedly detained 201 people between the ages of 14 and 62 from Friday to Sunday.

HK Chief Executive has imposed the ban on face masks in the hope that it would quell several months of anti-government protests, which were sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

But the introduction of a ban imposed using a colonial-era emergency law, prompted a fresh wave of discontent among the protestors showed by means of violent demonstration.

Last week, Lam had said that the violent acts in the special administrative region these days have sent Hong Kong into "a very dangerous situation, vowing to stop violence with utmost determination and resolution." (ANI)

