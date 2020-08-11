Virander Paul appointed next High Commissioner to Kenya, Manish Prabhat is next Ambassador to Uzbekistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced new envoys to Kenya, Uzbekistan and Congo while the Ambassador to Romania was concurrently accredited as next Ambassador to Moldova.

Virander Kumar Paul has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Kenya, the external affairs ministry said in a release on Monday.

Paul, an IFS 1991 batch officer, is presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry of external affairs said.

Similarly, Manish Prabhat (IFS: 1996), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Ram Karan Verma (YOA: 2007), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also Rahul Shrivastava (IFS:1999), presently Ambassador of India to Romania, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Moldova, with residence in Bucharest. (ANI)

