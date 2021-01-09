Virtual buyer seller meet held to boost India-Bhutan agri-food trade

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): In a move to boost export potential of India's agricultural and processed food products exports, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organized a virtual Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) in association with the Indian Embassy in Bhutan on Thursday.

According to an official release, the meet brought together key stakeholders from the respective Governments and trade on a common platform for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Bhutan in Agri-Food Sector.

During the virtual BSM, presentations were made by Food Corporation of Bhutan Ltd (FCBL), Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Bhutan and Trade Associations from India (Vegetables and fruits Exporters Association (VAFA), All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA), All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association (AIMLEA), The Rice Exporters Association (TREA) on exports of potential agri products to Bhutan.



The virtual BSM was joined by Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA, Ugyen Penjor, Director General, Department of Agriculture & Marketing Cooperatives, Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Ann Haokip, First Secretary (Pol & Com) EoI, Thimpu, Sonam Yonten, Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA), Naiten Wangchuk, CEO, FCBL and Senior Officials of APEDA and Embassy of India, Bhutan.

This virtual BSM with Bhutan is the 15th in the series of such events organized by APEDA with various countries. Earlier such virtual events were first organized with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed by Kuwait, Indonesia, Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Germany, USA, Canada, Australia, Thailand and Oman, according to the release.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the export promotion programme was not possible to be organized physically. APEDA took a lead to organize the BSM to provide a platform to the exporters and importers of India and Bhutan.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an increased shift of focus towards Middle East, SAARC, South East Asia and Western trade partners by India for creating new opportunities for alliance in agricultural and processed food sector, stated the release. (ANI)

