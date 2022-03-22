Visit by Israeli PM expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation: MEA

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Confirming the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to India from April 3-5, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the visit is expected to further strengthen the excellent bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse areas.

"The visit by the Prime Minister of Israel is expected to further strengthen our excellent bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including in agriculture, water, trade, education and science and technology," the MEA statement read.

The Israeli Prime Minister would be making his first visit to India in his capacity as Prime Minister. Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli PM had expressed delight over his first scheduled official visit to India, a press release by the Israeli PMO had informed.



"I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries' relations," Prime Minister Bennett had said.

The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the COP26 summit on climate change in Glasgow in November 2021. They also had a telephonic conversation on 16 August 2021.

This visit would take place on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel and 75 years of India's independence.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017. Since then, the two countries have continued to deepen their strategic partnership, with a focus on innovation and research as two knowledge-based economies, MEA said. (ANI)

