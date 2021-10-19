Visually impaired girl welcomes EAM at Shalva National Centre in Israel, sings Bollywood songs

Tel Aviv [Israel] October 19 (ANI): A visually impaired Indian-Jewish girl on Monday welcomed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Shalva National Centre in Israel and sang hit songs from Bollywood movies.

"EAM S Jaishankar was in for a surprise today! A visually impaired Indian-Jewish girl welcomed the FM and sang hit songs from Bollywood movies at Shalva National Centre in Israel, which left the minister and his delegation emotional," Israel Embassy in India informed in a tweet.

Earlier today, Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Israel also paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Israel.

He said the memorial is a testimony to the human spirit of resilience.

Meanwhile, he also visited an Indian hospice renovated with the Indian government's support and said it represents a historical connection with Jerusalem.

During the visit, the minister unveiled a plaque in Israel commemorating the Bhoodan Grove planted by Sarvodaya workers in 1960. He emphasised that India-Israel relations have many facets and many contributors.

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister arrived here on Sunday. (ANI)