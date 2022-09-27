Vital projects cancelled, injustice meted out to PoK: Muzaffarabad development foundation demands apology from Imran Khan

Muzaffarabad [PoK], September 27 (ANI): Muzaffarabad City Development Foundation has demanded an apology from former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for "his oppressive and tyrannical steps" and prohibiting funds to complete reconstruction projects in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), media reports said.

This comes as Imran Khan led-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a historic gathering at Muzaffarabad on September 29 where Khan will be present as the chief guest.

Ahead of this address at the Muzaffarabad rally, Muzaffarabad City Development Foundation has in a handout has asked the PTI chief to tender apology to the dignified people of PoK for the alleged misdoings to suppress the people of the region and obstructing the reconstruction projects here.

For Instance, the foundation said the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur four-lane highway (M4) was cancelled in 2018 and the lower Topa-Kohala Murree Expressway approved in federal annual development program (2017-2018) was cancelled in 2018.

It further noted that the recommendations submitted by the Pakistan cabinet committee for water and power on August 28, 2019, to redress the negative impact of the Neelum-Jhelum project on Muzaffarabad was freezed by then Prime Minister Imran Khan secretariat Islamabad on November 20 2019.

"Imran Khan strongly prohibited the federal finance division from providing funds to complete reconstruction projects of PoK. As a result, construction work on all reconstruction projects is totally stopped," the handout read.



The approved projects of construction of a highway, expansion of Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot airports, Rawalpindi-Muzaffarabad railway line and Kamsar and Challpani tunnels were cancelled, it added.

The handout bashed the previous Imran Khan Government saying that he "completely refused to provide the required funds for Leepa Tunnel and 110 km long Athmuqam-Sharda-Ke-Taobat highway."

Moreover, Pakistan has been accused of sheltering terrorists for years in its territory and its occupied region as reports suggest that more than 20 terrorist training camps are operating in the country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Roland Jacquard writes in Global Watch Analysis that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) continues to support the proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir by aiding and abetting terrorism through terrorist outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

As per reports, the infrastructure to recruit, train and infiltrate militants into J&K remains intact in Pakistan, the author noted in the article, adding that there are more than 20 terrorist training camps operating in Pakistan and PoK.

Roland Jacquard further stated in Global Watch Analysis that inputs indicate that around 140-145 terrorists are present in these launching pads, awaiting the right opportunity to infiltrate.

Meanwhile, in order to target youths and channelling finance for Pakistan-backed terror activities, Islamabad is using narco-terrorism as a new weapon in its proxy war against India in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)

