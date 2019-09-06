Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Vladivostok: Modi refuses sofa, opts for chair at photo session

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:06 IST

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declined a sprawling sofa kept specially for him at a photo session here and instead chose to sit on a chair along with others.
In a video posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi is being welcomed by officials at the photo session. The Prime Minister was seen opting for the chair over the sofa. Following this, the officials replaced the comfortable sofa with a simple chair and he took his place for the picture.
"PM Narendra Modi's simplicity was seen today as he got the special arrangement for him removed and opted to sit on a chair along with others in Russia," Goyal tweeted along with the video.


The video was widely shared on social media and netizens hailed Modi's gesture.
"What a lovely gesture. There are no words. See the simplicity," a Twitter user said.
"We have a humble and sober Prime Minister who is down to earth," another Twitterer said.
"Modiji's simplicity makes him the most respected n powerful leader in the world fraternity. The conviction, clarity with which he talks n conveys his message. He knows what's best 4 the nation. He's soft 4 good people but very hard 4 those who try to harm the nation. He's truly our PM," a user tweeted.
The Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to Vladivostok to attend the fifth Eastern Economic Forum and participate in the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit.
He arrived back in New Delhi on early Friday morning. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Rajnath meets S Korean defence counterpart, discuss boosting ties

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo where they reviewed defence cooperation between both countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:56 IST

More than half US voters prepared to reject Trump in 2020...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 6 (Sputnik/ANI): About 52 per cent of US voters plan to vote against President Donald Trump in next year's national election although he retains broad core Republican support, a new poll showed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:25 IST

India-Indonesia trade target of USD 50 bn will now be set on...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that with the opening of the CII representative office in Jakarta, Indian industries will find an ideal platform to proactively engage with their Indonesian counterparts, and the bilateral trade target of USD

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:55 IST

PM Modi launches 'Act Far East' policy for Russia

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled the 'Act Far East' policy for Russia and announced that India will give a line of credit worth USD 1 billion for the resource-rich region, saying it will give a new dimension to New Delhi's economic diplomacy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:15 IST

Pak: Lifer for 3 in Kohistan honour killing case

Peshawar [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): A local court in Pakistan on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three men in connection with the 2012 Kohistan honour killing case, where seven people, including three women were killed, after a video of them dancing had gone viral.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:45 IST

Afghanistan: 4 killed, 11 injured in highway explosion

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 6 (ANI): As many as four civilians lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a suicide blast on the Kabul-Logar highway in eastern Afghanistan's Logar province on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:33 IST

Brits denounce attack on Indian High Commission by 'Pak-incited elements'

London [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Many Brits have denounced the recent violent protests and vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London during 'The Kashmir Freedom March' organised by a plethora of British Kashmiri groups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:43 IST

Rajnath greeted with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 05 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received an enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival in Tokyo by the Indian diaspora amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:33 IST

Air India plane landed at under-construction runway as ATC was...

Male [Maldivies], Sept 5 (ANI): The investigators on Thursday said that an Air India plane mistakenly landed at a non-operational and under-construction runway at the Velana International Airport last year because Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) were "distracted by other activities" and were not awar

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Pakistan: 6 injured in Quetta blast

Quetta [Pakistan], Sept 5 (ANI): At least six people were injured in an explosion near Khezi Chowk in Balochistan's Quetta on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:06 IST

Nepal witnesses alarming rise in dengue infection; number doubles in week

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 05 (ANI): Atleast three people have been killed as a result of dengue in various parts of Nepal and those affected by the vector-borne disease has also been doubled to 2,559 within a week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:32 IST

Kashmir issue does not concern Muslim community: UAE snubs Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 05 (ANI): In another setback for Pakistan, visiting UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has said that Kashmir is not an issue concerning Muslim Ummah (community) but rather a dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Read More
iocl