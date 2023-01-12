Voice of Global South meet a demonstration of India's commitment to idea of One World, One Family: Uzbek President

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the Voice of Global South Summit demonstrates India's commitment to the 'universal idea of One World, One Family.'

In his virtual address at the inaugural leaders' session of 'Voice of Global South: For human-centric development', Mirziyoyev said that the event will make a significant contribution to the success of India's G20 presidency.

"I am confident that this event will make a significant contribution to the success of India's presidency of the G20, the international influence, economic, technological and intellectual potential of which is growing," he added.

According to the statement released by Uzbekistan President's Office, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the world is facing a rise in various contradictions and conflicts and the negative effects of the economic crisis. He said that the world is witnessing a decline in open dialogue and mutual trust in international ties. He called the COVID-19 pandemic, the food and energy security crisis, and environmental issues have a negative impact on global development prospects.



Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the United Nations' main principle "Leave No One Behind" is becoming more relevant in today's time. He highlighted the importance of India's active role in bolstering mutually beneficial ties with developing nations, according to the statement released by Uzbekistan President's office. Mirziyoyev stressed that ties of India and Uzbekistan have risen to new level.

"At this point, I would like to emphasize the active role of India in strengthening mutually beneficial and productive relations with the developing countries. In recent years, relations of strategic partnership and practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and India have risen to a completely new level and serve the common interests of our peoples," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

"In recent years, strategic partnership and practical cooperation relations between Uzbekistan and India have risen to a completely new level and serve the common interests of our peoples," he added.



Shavkat Mirziyoyev appreciates and supports India's G20 Presidency, its priority goals and noble aspirations. He said that the international trade system must be improved. He stated that Voice of Global South Summit must take into account the necessary conditions must be created to untap the potential of the developing nations.



According to the statement released by Uzbekistan's President, Mirziyoyev called it important to develop common approaches on creating a fair competitive environment at the global level. Furthermore, he said that the agenda of the World Summit should include issues of ensuring the energy and food security of developing countries, creating global logistics and value chains, and assistance in attracting investment and modern technologies.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the issue of educating the young generation must be prioritised. He said that world must involve talented youth in the development of international and national programs in climate change, rational use of water resources, alternative energy, digitalization and other priority sectors.

Mirziyoyev suggested the creating of a platform for dialogue of nations "Voice of the Youth. The negative impact of the various escalating clashes in the world have been felt primarily by developing nations.

"I am confident that during the G20 chairmanship of India, which was described by my dear brother Narendra Modi as "the land of Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi", the new proposals and ideas for peace and security on a global scale will be presented to the world community," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

"I am convinced that you will support the proposal of forming an international dialogue group to address the problem of Afghanistan, which Uzbekistan is also promoting in this direction," he added.

He further said, "We always support India's active efforts to protect the interests of developing countries at the international level. Undoubtedly, all proposals and initiatives expressed today will serve people's interests and the goals of sustainable development.

Highlighting reforms implemented in Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev called the provision of human dignity and interests as a "paramount goal" of Uzbekistan's policy. He said that Uzbekistan's development strategy is establishing the rule of law and developing human capital in a "just and strong civil society." He said that Uzbekistan has created a plan to "achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth and to halve the poverty in the country." (ANI)

