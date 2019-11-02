Volcano erupts on Japan's Satsuma-Iojima island

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 2 (ANI): A volcano erupted on Satsuma-Iojima island in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Saturday, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The eruption occurred at around 5:35 pm (local time), prompting the agency to raise the alert level for the volcano from one to two on a scale of five, NHK World reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the eruption. (ANI)

