VP Dhankhar addresses Indian diaspora in Cambodia, says both countries share rich traditions, culture

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], November 11 (ANI): Addressing the Indian Community in Phnom Penh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that India has a strong association with restoration and preservation works of magnificent architectural monuments in Cambodia as the two countries share rich traditions and culture and have centuries-old civilizational connect.

"We have a strong association with restoration and preservation works of magnificent architectural monuments in Cambodia. Our two countries share rich traditions and cultures and have centuries-old civilizational connections. Magnificent and awe-aspiring temples of Angkor Wat, Ta-Prohm, Preah Vihear, to name a few are sublime reflections of the linkages between our two countries," the Vice President said during the address.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit on Friday along with his spouse, Sudesh Dhankhar.

While addressing the Indian Community, he further said that the two nations share the cultural heritage of Hinduism, Buddhism and the Pali-Sanskrit language.

Adding further, he stated how Cambodians look at India as the revered land of Lord Buddha, just as we think of Cambodia as our civilizational sister and extended family.

"Indeed special occasion as India and Cambodia commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. This year is also the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN relations with India-ASEAN friendship year," Vice President Dhankhar said.

"It is heartening and soothing to feel the ancient connection being lively and cherished by our Cambodian friends. I am very pleased that we have among ourselves the presence of Friends of India. As also distinguished alumni from the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme," he added.

During his interaction with the Indian community in Phnom Penh, VP Dhankhar also underlined that more than 2,000 Cambodian officials have availed training in various disciplines, including at our premier Defence institutions under the ITEC programme.



He also talked about the architectural monuments in Cambodia and how India undertook restoration and conservation work.

"We have a strong association with the restoration and preservation works of magnificent architectural monuments in Cambodia. India undertook restoration and conservation work at the world-famous Angkor Wat temple during the difficult period from 1986-1993. It is a matter of pride that our contribution in this field is continuing with the restoration work of Ta Prohm temple in the Angkor Archaeological Complex. Also restoration of the ancient temple of Lord Shiva at Preah Vihear," the Vice President said.

Describing Cambodia as an important interlocutor and partner of India in 'Act East' policy and the ASEAN, he asserted that members from the Indian Diaspora have made a name for themselves in Cambodia.

"Today Cambodia is an important interlocutor and partner in our 'Act East' policy and the ASEAN. India is extremely proud that you have been contributing to your adopted land with hard work and dedication. We are very happy that members from the Indian Diaspora have made a name for themselves in Cambodia," he stated.

Following the mantra of reform, perform and transform, we are marching ahead on the path of economic growth and development. India is on the rise. India today has achieved the milestone of being the 5th largest economy in the world. With a Diaspora of 32 million, we are truly going global, he said.

Vice President also attended the cultural performance of Cambodian artists and Indian artists based on Mahabharata in Phnom Penh before addressing the Indian diaspora.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with a delegation landed in Cambodia on Friday to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit to be held in Phnom Penh on November 12-13. It is the first foreign visit of the Vice President in his current capacity. Vice President is also accompanied by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN is hosting these Summits. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar is leading the delegation and will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia and other Cambodian dignitaries. On the margins, he would also hold other bilateral meetings with other leaders. (ANI)

