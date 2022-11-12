VP Dhankhar visits historic National Museum in Phnom Penh, meets Cambodian Senate Prez

Phnom Penh [Cambodia ], November 12 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met Cambodian Senate President, Say Chuum on Saturday and discussed ways of bolstering ties among the parliamentarians of both countries via training programs.

The official Twitter handle of the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted and said that the meeting between the two leaders involved discussions regarding the parliamentary systems in India and Cambodia.

"In an amiable meeting with Samdech Senate President, Say Chuum, Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar discussed the parliamentary systems in India & Cambodia, and ways of strengthening the ties among the parliamentarians of both countries, including via training programs," the Tweet read.



The Vice President also visited the historic National Museum in Phnom Penh and saw the marvellous works of Khmer art.

In a Tweet, the Vice President wrote, "It was a pleasure to see the marvelous works of Khmer art depicting the close civilizational links between India and Cambodia from the old times.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also accompanied the Vice President on his visit to the National Museum in Phnom Penh.





"Accompanied the Vice President on a visit to the National Museum in Phnom Penh. The Vali-Sugriva and Garuda are such strong reminders of our historical connect," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.



Vice President Dhankar is in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

The East Asia Summit has identified six priority areas of cooperation, namely environment and energy, education, finance, global health issues and pandemic diseases, natural disaster management, and ASEAN Connectivity. Plans of Action have been developed to promote cooperation in these priority areas.

The East Asia Summit also involves discussion of cooperation in other areas and emerging issues such as food security, trade and economics, maritime security and cooperation, and traditional and non-traditional security issues.

India has been for long associated with the restoration work of temples in Cambodia. Since 2003, the ASI has been working with local staff and workers on the restoration work of the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Brahma.

As a part of his visit, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended a Mahabharat-based performance at an event in Phnom Penh on Friday.

After the Vice President and his spouse landed in Cambodia on Friday, they were received by Cambodia's Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth, and Devyani Uttam Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia.

India and the 10-nation grouping ASEAN have "strong convergence" on Indo-Pacific, combating the threat of terrorism and the developments in Ukraine and Myanmar.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN is hosting these Summits Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

The 17th East Asia Summit comprises the ten ASEAN member states, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam as well as its eight dialogue partners - India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. (ANI)

