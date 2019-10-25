Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing at the 18th NAM summit in Baku on Friday.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing at the 18th NAM summit in Baku on Friday.

VP Naidu slams Pak for misusing NAM forum, says it must abjure terror for world's good

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:50 IST

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday hit out at Pakistan for misusing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit to justify Islamabad's longstanding policy of conducting cross-border terrorism against its neighbours.
"We regret that earlier today, this august forum was misused to justify once again its (Pakistan) long-standing policy of conducting cross border terrorism against its neighbours, including Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India. Indeed, we speak for the larger region in terms of this deep concern over Pakistan's behaviour," he said in his address at the 18th NAM summit here.
Stressing that Pakistan clearly needed to do much more to earn the confidence of the international community, the Vice President said, "It must decisively abjure terrorism for its own good, for that of its neighbours and for the good of the world."
He called upon all NAM countries to come together to forge a common front against terror in all its forms as there was no justification for violent extremist ideologies and terrorist actions that maim and murder innocents.
Pointing out that contemporary threats respect no borders, whether it is terrorism, climate change, pandemics, financial crisis or cybersecurity, he said that terrorism was the single most destructive threat to international peace and security.
"Their capacity to inflict damage has multiplied with the diffusion of information technology, giving terrorist organizations offensive cyber capabilities", he said.
Calling for strengthening all international laws and mechanisms to combat terrorists and their enablers, Naidu said the NAM partners should forge a common front by stepping up inter-agency coordination, exchanging information and strengthening the existing legal framework by endorsing the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) proposed by India in 1996.
The Vice President urged the NAM to re-focus to remain an influential grouping and find solutions to challenges relating to terrorism, global governance reform, sustainable development and South-South cooperation.
Naidu also called for achieving a just, equitable and representative global governance system by reforming the United Nations, including the Security Council to reflect the contemporary realities of the 21st century.
The theme of the summit is 'Upholding Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world'.
The Vice President called on the need to urgently find solutions to the development challenges of bringing health, education, clean energy and jobs to the people, amid a global economy being rapidly transformed by advances in technology.
"These common goals can be achieved through a global governance system that is just, equitable and representative and a reformed United Nations," he said.
Observing that NAM need not position itself for or against any ideology or groups of nations, Naidu said, "It is important that we do not waste our energies on issues that cause dissonance among us".
Highlighting India's development agenda, the Vice President continued, "Through everyone's support, for everyone's development and towards everyone's trust, India, as always stands ready to play its part."
Naidu mentioned how India was partnering with other developing countries in capacity building, implementing development projects and providing humanitarian relief.
He also said that India also took a major initiative in establishing the International Solar Alliance to give a boost to renewable energy generation and in setting up the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
Naidu underlined that India wishes to pursue a positive and forward-looking agenda to ensure a prosperous and secure future for all of us. "We are confident that NAM can play an important role in achieving these shared objectives", he added.
The Vice President interacted with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, his Vietnamese counterpart, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on the sidelines of the summit in Baku earlier in the day.
During his interaction with the three dignitaries, the Vice President stressed the need to further deepen India's close relations with Afghanistan, Vietnam and Cuba in all spheres. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:15 IST

US refused to accept our proposal to include protocol on drones...

Moscow [Russia], Oct 25 (Sputnik/ANI): Moscow had proposed that Washington should sign an additional protocol to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that expanded to include an issue regarding the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), but the US refused, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministe

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

Malaysia bans pro-China comic book on BRI for 'promoting communism'

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Oct 25 (ANI): The Malaysian government has banned issues of a pro-China comic book related to Beijing's sprawling Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), citing security concerns and "promotion of communism and socialism".

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

2 more suspects arrested in UK truck deaths case

London [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): The UK Police on Friday apprehended two more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 people discovered in a truck container at an industrial park in southeast England earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:34 IST

Azerbaijan: VP Naidu meets Vietnamese counterpart, discusses...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met with his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on the sidelines of the 18th NAM summit here on Friday and reviewed the bilateral ties and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

UN plans for global conversation to build collective future to...

New York [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday announced the UN's plan to feature a global conversation to build a collective future to mark its 75th anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

California wildfire leads to the evacuation of many residents in...

California [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): A wildfire in the northern part of Los Angeles (LA) county has burned thousands of acres of land and led to the evacuation of scores residents from their homes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Lahore High Court grants bail to ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted bail to Former Pak Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on medical grounds, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:16 IST

Indian-origin professor Neena Mitter wins major award in...

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian-origin professor Neena Mitter, an agricultural biotechnologist based at The University of Queensland, has been named the winner of Australia India Science, Research and Development category at the 2019 India Australia Business and Community Awards (IABCA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:37 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to visit India on November 1 for the fifth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:58 IST

My father brought to court premises, seems unwell: Gulalai Ismail

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Pakistani activist Gulalai Ismail on Friday said she has received information that her father, who was abducted yesterday from Peshawar, has been brought to the court premises.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:43 IST

Vice-President Naidu meets world leaders on sidelines of 18th NAM summit

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday met with the different world leaders on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Baku.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:44 IST

IAF Chief visits RAFO base Masirah, Oman, witnesses Ex Eastern...

Muscat [Oman], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who is on a visit to Oman to witness the bilateral aerial exercise Eastern Bridge, visited the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) base Masirah on Thursday.

Read More
iocl