Flag of Japan (representative Image)
Flag of Japan (representative Image)

W Japan reels under heavy rain, strong winds after typhoon Francisco makes landfall

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:47 IST

Kyushu [Japan], Aug 6 (ANI): Bringing heavy rains and strong winds along, typhoon Francisco made landfall in western Japan on Tuesday morning.
People in Kyushu and Shikoku have been most affected as evacuation advisories were issued for four prefectures in the region, according to NHK World.

While the typhoon has been downgraded to a tropical storm, authorities have warned citizens to be alert for landslides and flooding. Heavy rains are expected to batter Kyushu until the evening.
The storm has affected transportation, suspending over 200 domestic flights mostly originating from or to Kyushu. 6,000 households in the region have also been left without power, with Kyushu Electric Power Company working on getting the electricity restored.
While the Shinkansen bullet rains">trains are operating as usual, authorities have warned that there may be delays or cancellations. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:15 IST

US special envoy arrives in New Delhi to 'build international...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad reached India on Tuesday to hold talks with the government in an effort to "build international consensus" on the Afghan peace process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:12 IST

Pak's failure to exit from FATF grey list poses risk to IMF...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan's failure to exit from Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list is a risk to the recently approved International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan worth USD six billion, said Teresa Daban Sanchez, IMF's Resident Representative for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:11 IST

Ruckus in Pak parliament as Imran Khan skips emergency meet on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament on Tuesday, which was called to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:06 IST

Pak Parliament to discuss 'recent developments' in Kashmir today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan will hold an emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament today to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir, as per Pakistani media reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:01 IST

US continues monitoring situation as N Korea conducts 4th...

Washington [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The United States continues to monitor the situation in the Korean Peninsula after North Korea conducted its fourth projectiles launch in two weeks on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:40 IST

Russia: 12 injured in Krasnoyarsk explosion

Krasnoyarsk [Russia], Aug 06 (ANI): At least 12 people have suffered injuries in an explosion at an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk region, TASS reported on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 08:14 IST

Pak has no moral ground to plead Kashmir's case if it is...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): A US-based group representing expatriate Mohajirs on Monday called for the creation of an autonomous "Greater Karachi" within Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:28 IST

Risks of new arms race growing post-US exit from INF Treaty: Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 6 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday that the risk of a new arms race is growing after the United States pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:02 IST

San Francisco International Airport to ban plastic water bottles

Washington DC [USA], Aug 6 (Sputnik/ANI): The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is set to ban the use of plastic bottled water at its terminals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:38 IST

US designates China as 'currency manipulator'

Washington DC [USA], Aug 6 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States on Monday designated China as a currency manipulator and will work with the International Monetary Fund to address the issue, the Treasury Department said as the trade war between two countries escalated further.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:35 IST

Days after shooting, Trump to visit El Paso on Wednesday

El Paso (Texas) [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will visit El Paso on Wednesday, the place where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting at a mall, the city's mayor Mayor Dee Margo said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:19 IST

N Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast yet again

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 6 (ANI): North Korea on Tuesday launched unidentified projectiles twice off its east coast yet again, its fourth such launch in just under two weeks, according to the South Korean military.

Read More
iocl