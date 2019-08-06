W Japan reels under heavy rain, strong winds after typhoon Francisco makes landfall

Kyushu [Japan], Aug 6 (ANI): Bringing heavy rains and strong winds along, typhoon Francisco made landfall in western Japan on Tuesday morning.

People in Kyushu and Shikoku have been most affected as evacuation advisories were issued for four prefectures in the region, according to NHK World.



While the typhoon has been downgraded to a tropical storm, authorities have warned citizens to be alert for landslides and flooding. Heavy rains are expected to batter Kyushu until the evening.

The storm has affected transportation, suspending over 200 domestic flights mostly originating from or to Kyushu. 6,000 households in the region have also been left without power, with Kyushu Electric Power Company working on getting the electricity restored.

While the Shinkansen bullet trains are operating as usual, authorities have warned that there may be delays or cancellations. (ANI)


