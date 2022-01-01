Wajiha Swati murder case: Pak police arrest 3 more suspects

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested three more suspects who confessed to being involved in the Wajiha Swati murder case.

The arrested persons were involved in transporting the body of Wajiha Swati, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, to Dera Ismail Khan from Rawalpindi, reported The Express Tribune.

The kidnapped body of a Pakistani-American Swati was found from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Wajiha Swati came to Pakistan from England on October 16 to resolve property issues with her ex-husband, Rizwan Habib. He "confessed to killing" Swati during police interrogation, reported Geo News.

As of now, the police have arrested a total of six suspects, including a woman, who is accused of being involved in the murder, reported The Express Tribune.



Among the suspects who were produced before the Civil Duty Judge Talat Mahmood today were former husband Rizwan Habib, father-in-law of the victim Hurriyatullah and employees Sultan Khan, Zahid Yusuf, Yusuf Masih and Zahida.

The investigation team informed the court that the vehicle used in transporting the body of the deceased to DI Khan was to be recovered from the accused.

It further revealed that Zahida was assisting in the murder of the slain and her mobile phone was also used. The three recently arrested suspects have confessed to their involvement in a gruesome murder, the police stated, reported The Express Tribune.

"There are other things to be recovered, especially mobile phones," the police, requesting a five-day remand from the court.

The court granted three-day physical remand of the accused and ordered the police to produce them again on January 4, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

