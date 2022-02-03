Wang Yi, Lavrov discuss situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan

Beijing [China], February 3 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and other issues during a meeting on Thursday.

"The parties agreed on their positions on various international and regional issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula, as well as cooperation within the BRICS," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also agreed to confront the politicization of sports and voiced support for the Beijing Winter Olympics.



The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday voted to proceed with a public meeting on Ukraine, with Russia and China opposing the move.

A total of ten members of the council voted in favour of the meeting, two against, and three abstained, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo had called on all sides to refrain from provocative rhetoric on the Ukraine crisis and focus on pursuing diplomatic solutions.

"We urge and expect all actors to build on these efforts and to remain focused on pursuing diplomatic solutions by engaging in good faith," DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting. "We further urge all actors to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions to maximize the chance for diplomacy to succeed," he added. (ANI)

