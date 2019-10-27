Russian gun-rights activist Maria Butina spoke with journalist upon her arrival in Moscow on Saturday.
Russian gun-rights activist Maria Butina spoke with journalist upon her arrival in Moscow on Saturday.

Was pressured to plead guilty, says Maria Butina upon return to Russia

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 06:52 IST

Moscow [Russia], Oct 27 (ANI): Russian gun-rights activist Maria Butina, who was released from prison in the US on Friday after having served more than 15 months for conspiring to act as a foreign agent, returned to Moscow on Saturday.
Speaking to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti upon her return, the 30-year old insisted that she was "pressured" to plead guilty of trying to infiltrate conservative political circles and promoting Russian interests before and after the 2016 presidential elections.
"I pleaded guilty to non-registration as a foreign agent. (I'm) a person who did not do anything illegal, did not take any money, there were no victims, there wasn't even a person to conspire with," CNN quoted Butina as saying.
"According to my documents, I did not register before hosting friendship dinners with an American citizen, non-registration is the only crime in my documents," she said.
Butina said she was put in a solitary confinement cell to break her as a person. "Was there pressure on me? Absolutely. Of course. Ten days before I signed all the indictments, I was again put in a solitary confinement cell," Butina added. "This is intentional, this is done to break you as a person," she said.
The Russian national was sentenced to 18-month imprisonment last year after she pleaded guilty of allegedly trying to infiltrate conservative political circles and promoting Russian interests before and after the 2016 presidential elections.
As a leader of the small Russian gun-rights group, Butina had used her ties to the National Rifle Association to build a network of powerful Republican contacts. She is by far the only Russian citizen arrested and convicted in the three-year investigation of Moscow's interference in 2016 US presidential elections.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously criticised the case against Butina, as well as her sentence, calling it "arbitrary."
Speaking with reporters in Moscow airport on her arrival, Butina said she was questioned by the FBI for a total of 52 hours. "They started by asking if I worked for the Russian government, and I straight up said no."
Butina said that the line of questioning mainly circulated around her relationship with Alexander Torshin, a former Russian central banker and main backer of Butina's now-defunct organization 'Right to Bear Arms.'
"They kept asking: well, why you and Torshin did this and that? They still could not believe that sometimes people just do good things because they believe in friendship between states because people have common moral principles and they, for example, are fighting for the right to self-defence," Butina added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:07 IST

VoK points out Pak 'hypocrisy' over Kashmir issue

Washington [US], Oct 27 (ANI): Highlighting Pakistan's hypocrisy, Voice of Karachi (VoK) Chairman Nadeem Nusrat has asked Pakistan to address the discrimination faced by religious minorities and non-Punjabi ethnic groups instead of crying foul over the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 06:01 IST

World Military Games: Sriram Balaji claims bronze in tennis;...

Wuhan [China], Oct 27 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sriram Balaji on Saturday claimed a bronze medal at the World Military Games 2019 after defeating his Uzbekistani opponent Fomin Sergey 6-2, 6-3 in the men's singles bronze medal contest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 05:22 IST

Trump ordered former Defence Secretary to 'screw Amazon' out of...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of Pentagon's USD 10 billion cloud computing contract, Mattis' former speechwriter and communications director claimed in an upcoming book.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 04:23 IST

Vietnamese families report missing relatives after UK truck deaths

Hanoi [Vietnam], Oct 27 (ANI): Several Vietnamese families on Saturday reported their relatives to be missing after the bodies of 39 migrants were found inside a refrigerated container truck in the Essex county in southeastern England earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 04:10 IST

California wildfires: State's largest utility to shut off power...

California [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): California's largest utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) on Saturday said that it will shut off power to 9,40,000 customers in what it called a "public safety power shutoff" across 36 counties in northern part of the state, as massive wildfires fueled by hig

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 02:45 IST

India, Germany to focus on trade, economic relations at IGC:...

Berlin [Germany], Oct 27 (ANI): Ahead of her official visit to India, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday expressed happiness over her scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming fifth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 02:11 IST

Shipping firms in Pak accuse authorities of seizing containers...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 27 (ANI): Shipping firms in Pakistan have accused authorities in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of forcibly seizing their containers for using them to block the entry of demonstrators to capital Islamabad ahead of the 'Azadi March'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:47 IST

63 killed, over 2,590 injured in Iraq as anti-government...

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 27 (ANI): At least 63 people were killed and over 2,592 sustained injuries as nationwide anti-government protests continued for the second day, an independent High Commission for Human Rights in the country said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:02 IST

UK truck deaths: Driver charged with 39 counts of manslaughter

London [UK], Oct 27 (ANI): The driver of the truck which contained the bodies of 39 migrants has been charged with as many counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering, the British police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:18 IST

Protectionism will end up damaging global efforts against...

Beijing [China], Oct 26 (ANI): Ministers taking part in the meeting of BASIC countries on Climate Change have said that unilateralism and protectionism undermine the open international trade system and prospects of global economic growth which will end up damaging global efforts against climate chang

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:06 IST

World Bank to continue supporting 97 projects in India with USD...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The World Bank will continue supporting its 97 projects in India with USD 24 billion commitment, said the global financial institution's president David Malpass here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:39 IST

World Bank president praises India's decision to slash corporate taxes

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday appreciated the government's decision to slash corporate tax and said the move will help in the further growth of the economy.

Read More
iocl