'Was tortured by Taliban in Khost province', says brother of former police commander

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 22 (ANI): A brother of a police commander in the former government led by Ashraf Ghani, claimed that he was detained and tortured by the Taliban in Khost province.

Norrullah, brother of Habibullah Abshar, the former commander of a police special unit in Khost province, said he was asked to bring his brother to the 3rd police district of Khost city, where he--Norrullah--was tortured for a week, TOLOnews reported.

"They closed my eyes and beat me, released me by a guarantee for four days," said Norrullah.



He has urged the local tribal elders to address this issue, TOLOnews reported.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani led government and mass evacuations.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

