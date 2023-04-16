"Was very warmly received," says Jaishankar on recently concluded Mozambique visit, also recalls train ride

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who recently visited Mozambique has said that he was very "warmly received" by the African country.

In a podcast posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Jaishankar spoke at length about his visit to the African nation as he recalled his 'Made in India' train ride which he took in Maputo alongside the Mozambican Transport Minister, recently.

"I completed a visit to Mozambique and it was a visit which I was very warmly received. I had a meeting with President Nyusi. I co-chaired a joint commission with my counterpart, Minister Veronica Mocamo. I met the ministers of Transport and the Minister of Health and called on the speaker of the National Assembly," Jaishankar said.

Talking about engagements during his Mozambique visit, the External Affairs Minister said he also went to a pharmaceutical company owned by a prominent member of the Indian community where really cutting-edge technology had been used for fillings and formulations and really localizing.

"I addressed the Indian community and the Friends of India at a gathering and offered prayers at the Shiva Temple in Maputo, as well as the century-old Salamanca Temple that is dedicated to Sri Ramachandraji. Now, this visit came personally for me after a period of seven years," Jaishankar stated in his podcast while taking to Twitter on Sunday.

Emphasising on his train ride in the podcast, the minister said the train was efficient and was responsive really to the requirements of the local commuter.

"My travel on a Made in India train, which was efficient, which was responsive really to the requirements of the local commuter, which for the Mozambique side was affordable and accessible, I think was a very good demonstration really of the fit which our two countries have in terms of this partnership," he added.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Mozambique from April 10 - 15, 2023. He also made a brief stopover in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 13 April 2023.

EAM visited Uganda from April 10 -12, 2023. In Kampala, EAM called on President Yoweri Museveni and had comprehensive discussions with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Uganda, General Jeje Odongo covering a wide range of issues.

EAM also interacted with the Indian community of Uganda and addressed the Indian Business Forum, which was attended by Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Mwebesa Francis.

EAM visited Mozambique from April 13 - 15, 2023. This was the first visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Mozambique since 2010.

During the visit, he called on President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Co-chaired the 5th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart the Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo Dlhovo, met the Minister of Transport and Communications and the Minister of Health of the Government of Mozambique.

The meetings covered a wide array of subjects including bilateral, regional and international issues. Issues related to cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN were also discussed. He also virtually inaugurated a bridge located on River Buzi, which forms a part of the 132 km long road being constructed under a Government of India LoC.

EAM accompanied by the Mozambican Minister of Health visited a pharmaceutical manufacturing company built with a transfer of technology from India for the fill and finish of vaccines and for the manufacture of a variety of medicines.

EAM also had an interaction with the vibrant Indian community living in Maputo. During the visit, he also offered prayers at the Shiva Temple in Maputo and the 110-year-old Rama temple in Salamanga, located about 80 kms away from the capital. (ANI)

