Washington is not backing "organized armed opposition" to Taliban, says US envoy Thomas West

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 17 (ANI): The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West at an event denied that Washington is backing "organized armed opposition" to the Taliban.

Speaking at an event at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) on Monday West said that the US would "discourage other powers from doing so as well," reported Tolo News.

He blamed Pakistan for not taking "meaningful steps" when it had an opportunity to help with a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan, which it did not take.

"I think had Pakistan taken some of those steps in a more meaningful and consistent way, I think we would be in a different place today," he said.



West said that he believes "there is a recognition in Pakistan that the current leadership of the interim authorities in Afghanistan is not truly representative and potentially not sustainable."

Talking about US President Joe Biden decision to split USD 7 billion Afghan frozen funds between 9/11 victims and humanitarian relief, West suggested that the decision was made to protect the assets for Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"Fundamentally the action was about protecting USD 3.5 billion for the benefit of the Afghan people," West said.

The US envoy also expressed optimism over the reopening of schools and universities for the girls.

"I believe the Taliban will make decisions to enroll women and girls at all levels, not as a response to international pressure at all, I think this is a genuine domestic Afghan demand ... that we hear from across the country," he said. (ANI)

