Washington not overawed by Beijing's brazen muscle-flexing in Taiwan Strait

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 16 (ANI): The recent spurt in China's theatrics over Taiwan Strait in the backdrop of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island had not deterred America from following Washington's long-standing and bipartisan policy on Taiwan.

Sergio Restelli, an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert, writing in The Times of Israel said that there is the buzz in the social media since the landing of an American military aircraft carrying the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in Taipei airport on August 2, 2022.

People's Liberation Army of China on July 30, 2022, held a military exercise off the coast of Taiwan, using live artillery shells, to scare away an 82-year-old unarmed woman from visiting Taiwan.

China's aggressive stance did not pay dividends, Nancy Pelosi ignored the threats and visited Taiwan as a part of her Asian trip, said Restelli.

On her arrival at Taipei, the Speaker of the US House assured the people of Taiwan that the visit of the five-member delegation of the US Congress which she had led demonstrated that America would not abandon its commitment to the self-governing island which Beijing has wanted to integrate with mainland China by force. Since Russia's attack on Ukraine, China's language on Taiwan has become much more aggressive.

"Today, the world faced a choice between democracy and autocracy," she said, summing up the issues at stake, "America's determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad."

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby correctly described the threats from Beijing as "Chinese rhetoric," saying it was pointless. "It is not uncommon for Congressional leaders to travel to Taiwan," he said.



He also made it clear that Washington was not overawed by Beijing's brazen muscle-flexing. The Biden administration would support Pelosi on a trip to Taiwan, Kirby said.

"We want to make sure that when she travels overseas, she can do so safely and securely and we are going to make sure of that," Kirby told CNN in an interview on August 1.

The Chinese threats about disastrous consequences of Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan continued to pour in despite the clarification of the United States government that the visit by the US House Speaker to Taipei would not change the American policy towards Taiwan; which was that the USA would not recognise Taiwan diplomatically but would not allow Beijing forcibly to change the status quo in Taiwan. The US formally continues to support a "One China policy".

Beijing has said that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would encourage pro-independence forces in the island. The fact remains, however, that Taiwan has been enjoying de facto independence for decades. People of Taiwan have not responded to repeated calls from Beijing for merger with the Chinese mainland.

Lately, the government of Taiwan has made it clear that the 23 million people of the island are the sole arbiters of their future. Since 2016, people of Taiwan have elected a party that supports independence from China, reported The Times of Isreal.

Despite the possibility of China stepping up its military threats against Taiwan, Taipei has welcomed Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

"We are very grateful to Speaker Pelosi, who has been very supportive and friendly to Taiwan for many years, and we would welcome any friendly foreign guest to visit," Prime Minister of Taiwan Su Tseng Chang has said.

Beijing has left no stone unturned to isolate Taiwan on the global stage, opposing all official exchanges between the island and other governments.

Among the friends of Taiwan, some of the smaller nations have been incentivised with resources and support from Beijing. Bigger countries, even European nations, have been threatened for sending official visitors to Taiwan. (ANI)

