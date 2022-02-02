Water woes in Pak's Gwadar continue despite Imran Khan's promises

Gwadar [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Poor planning and lack of infrastructure have left residents of Pakistan's Gwadar and other parts of Makran division homeless washing away their limited resources after recent heavy rains, reported Dawn.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced development packages to improve the situation however the ground realities show the opposite.

On September 12 last year, during his brief visit to Quetta, Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at a special development package said to be worth nearly USD 1 billion for southern Balochistan, which exclusively revolves around the Makran division.



However, when Dawn visited the Makran division over four months after the people of Balochistan had been first informed about the special development package, the water shortage was still there, let alone other basic facilities reported the newspaper.

Again on November 14, 2020, PM Khan during his visit to Turbat announced a southern Balochistan package that he said was aimed at creating more employment opportunities, highways, dams, electricity, and other developmental infrastructure for the region.

The situation in the Kulanch region is similar, as the acute water shortage, which makes women, men and children bring water-filled containers either on their shoulders or use wheelbarrows though some have donkeys and motorbikes for the purpose.

There is poverty and drought in Kulanch from where many villagers over the past two decades had gone to Pasni town for good, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

